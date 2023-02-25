Lagos Neighborhood corps arrests arms dealer in Ojokoro

The Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) has been reported to have arrested a suspected armed robber and dealer in Ojokoro axis o the state.

It was learnt that the suspect, 28years old Micheal Adewale, who had joined some armed robbers to terrorise residents of the community, was arrested by LNSC officials at about 0520 am at Akinsola junction, Obadeyi bus stop.

The agency confirmed the arrest on Saturday through a statement made available to newsmen, disclosing that the suspect was arrested yesterday while its officials were on routine patrol within the axis.

According to the statement, The suspect, one Michael Adewale Raphael, (M), aged 28years, is believed to be a member of a gang of armed robbers who had robbed some innocent pedestrians at gun point the previous day, the 23rd of February, 2023 between 2120 and 2135 hours at Obadeyi area, Ijaiye Ojokoro carting away the victims phones, purses, handbags containing cash and other valuables.

“The suspect and his gang were riding on a motorcycle when they were stopped for a routine security check at the early hours of Friday, 24/02/2023 at about 0520hours, the rider failed to stop and took off leaving the suspect behind with incriminating evidences linking him with the robbery which was carried out some hours earlier.

“Among the exhibits found on the suspect were one Itel mobile phone, the sum of #5,300, purchase receipts in the names of victims earlier robbed, a female handbag containing medications believed to belong to one of the victims.

“The suspect confessed to the crime of armed robbery and stated that he had been renting out his gun to other criminals for a fee of between N10,000 to N15,000.

“The suspect named some of his accomplices including the receiver of the proceeds of their armed robbery operations. The suspect has subsequently been handed over to Ijaiye Ojokoro Police stations for further investigation and possible prosecution”.

