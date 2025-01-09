Lagos Neighborhood boss warns officials against disregard for public property

The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency (LSNS), Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, has warned the Corps officers against showing less concern for public equipment in their possession for security enhancement across the state.

Oyekan said that the equipment procured by the government with taxpayers’ money was handed over to them to ensure the safety of the citizens, adding it must be treated with care.

He gave the warning on Thursday while distributing additional equipment to Commanding Officers for Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

“Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor, has been very gracious to this Agency and its Corps, and we owe the people of Lagos State to be diligent at our work while also protecting the equipment put at our disposal”, he added.

The 57 LG and LCDA Commands of the Corps arm of the Agency received tools and a host of other equipment, which includes Flashlights, intelligence pen recorders, Binoculars with night vision capacity, and megaphones to enhance their Community engagement programs and capabilities.

This came barely 24 hours after the Corps officers arrested the private school teacher, Stella Nwadiogbo, who was alleged to have assaulted a 3-year-old pupil for not being able to write numbers better during school hours in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

The LSNS officers under the leadership of Oyekan handed the suspected teacher to the Nigerian Police for prosecution in accordance with the Child Right law in Lagos.