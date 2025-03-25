Lagos neighborhood arrests two Ikeja electric staff for stealing cable

Officers of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LSNC) have arrested two Ikeja Electric staff for vandalizing electric cables in Ojudu area of Lagos State.

The suspects, 30-year-old Oluwadamilola Wasiu and 24-year-old Adekunle Faruk were said to be officials of the Debt Management Control unit under Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company.

As gathered, the duo were arrested after being caught by residents of the Lawson community in the late hours of the night while cutting electric cables inside the transformer attached to Lawson Street, Oke-Ira, Ogba of Ojodu LCDA.

However, the third accomplice, Ibrahim, managed to escape from the residents, taking some tools and stolen items with him, thereby avoiding being handed over to the police.

During interrogations, Wasiu and Faruk claimed to be contract staff working with Arise Business link of 62, Ayo Alabi Street, Oke-Ira, an outsourced company of Ikeja Electric Distribution company.

Both men, meanwhile, have been handed over to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, where they will undergo further investigation and possibly prosecution in accordance with the law.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the LSNC General Manager, Ifalade Oyekan, commended members of the Lawanson community for their vigilance, while praising them for not taking laws into their hands.

Oyekan promised that the Agency will continue to explore cooperation with the communities in its bid to attain the benchmark of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Agenda for a safer and more secure environment.