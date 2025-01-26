Lagos neighborhood arrests three vandals stealing electric cables

The Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps has arrested three suspected vandals after they were apprehended for stealing electric cables in Egbe Idimu Local Council Development Area.

The three suspects were apprehended by the personnel of the security agency during night patrol to electric installation across the council.

The two of the three suspects, 26-year-old Balogun Quadri, a resident of Moshood Balogun street of Greenland Estate and 23-year-old Yusuf Idris, an itinerant scavenger from Kano were apprehended while cutting Transformer cables.

The third suspect, Abdulhameed Mohammed, was apprehended after the two suspects identified him as receiver of the cables they had vandalized in the past and was waiting for the ones they were arrested with.

Arrests of the three suspects were confirmed by the agency through a statement released on its official social media handle on Sunday.

According to the agency, “The suspects were caught with their tools including hacksaws, pairs of scissors, drilling machine, spanners, cables among others tools.

“They also confessed to have vandalized several other cables in the past and they have since been transferred to the police for further investigation and possibly prosecution”.