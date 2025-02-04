Lagos neighborhood arrests 48yrs old woman over fraud allegations

The Mushin Command of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSC) has apprehended a 48 years old woman, Toyin Ariyo, over allegations of fraud.

The suspect, described as a perennial fraudster, was nabbed while attempting to swindle an 18-year-old victim, Ayomide, in the Cappa area of Agege Motor Road.

According to a statement by the General Manager of the LNSC, Ifalade Oyekan, her scheme was foiled thanks to the quick intervention of a Corp officer, who noticed Ayomide displaying signs of distress and fear. The officer immediately stepped in, leading to Ariyo’s arrest.

During preliminary investigations, Ariyo confessed to having been involved in fraudulent activities for over two decades, targeting unsuspecting individuals in the Mushin area and its environs.

Following the completion of preliminary investigations by the LNSC, the case has been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation and prosecution.

Oyekan praised the officers involved in the arrest for their swift and professional response. He also issued a stern warning to criminals operating in Lagos State, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors.

“The Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, is determined to rid the state of criminal elements. We urge all criminals to relocate or face the full wrath of the law,” Oyekan stated.

Authorities have called on members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate agencies.

The Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and order across the state, ensuring that Lagos remains a safe and secure environment for all.