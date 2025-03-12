Lagos neighborhood apprehends 42yrs old man for impersonating royal family

Officers of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) have arrested a 42 years old man, Ademola Oyekan for alleged impersonation after he was caught posing as a member of the Lagos royal family and assaulting a resident with the fake royal status.

As gathered, the suspect was apprehended in Magodo Phase 2 while assaulting a woman, Deborah Fafore, who accused him of being a serial abuser and fraudster targeting women with a fake identity.

The arrest on Wednesday followed a tip-off from a community member, prompting the LNSC to launch an intelligence operation to verify the claims.

A response team subsequently stormed an apartment where Oyekan was found assaulting Fafore.

During the arrest, authorities recovered a poorly worded identification card bearing the name of one of the ruling families falsely suggesting Oyekan’s affiliation with the royal family.

Preliminary investigations, including inquiries with the renowned Oba Oyekan family, confirmed that the suspect is not a member of the family.

Oyekan later confessed to the deception, revealing his real name as Muri.

He has since been transferred to Isheri Police Station for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The LNSC management issued a statement urging vigilance among the public and warning criminals to steer clear of the state.