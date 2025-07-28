Lagos Muslim group advocates youths participation in community development

The Lagos Chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations (NACOMYO) has expressed concern over the declining participation of youths in its activities, describing the trend as worrisome and a threat to the sustainability of its programmes.

The organization observed that increasing numbers of young people are disengaging from community-based, developmental, and faith-driven programmes aimed at promoting leadership, responsibility, and social impact.

It warned that if the trend continues, it could affect the effectiveness of its mission and weaken youth representation in key areas of engagement.

The Muslim body made this known during its 21st Biennial Conference, themed “Reinvigorating the Youths for 21st Century Da’awah Endeavours,” which took place at the Lagos Secretariat Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

The event brought together experts, educationists from various institutions, and participants, who engaged in meaningful dialogue to discuss the challenges faced by the organization and propose solutions to the obstacles hindering youth participation in its activities.

Speaking on the development, State Coordinator of NACOMYO Lagos, Isiaka Salamiu, who disclosed that the trend is troubling and requires urgent collective attention, noted that more young people are showing disinterest in community and faith-based activities, particularly those that do not offer immediate financial benefit.

He added that this mentality has discouraged many youths from taking part in developmental programmes designed to build their capacity and prepare them for future responsibilities.

“One of our biggest challenges is the kind of disengagement we’re seeing from the youths. They don’t want to participate in anything that isn’t financially backed. We are looking for a way to break that mentality so they understand that reward comes after hard work,” the coordinator said.

He noted that while challenges remain, efforts are ongoing to reverse the trend and reawaken interest among young people in purposeful engagement.

In response to the situation, the NACOMYO Lagos Coordinator stated that the organization has begun implementing several initiatives aimed at re-engaging the youth.

According to him, these include collecting a comprehensive database of its members to better target opportunities, organizing empowerment programmes, and holding training sessions tailored to areas such as agriculture, leadership, and digital skills.

“We’ve had empowerment programmes, including a midterm retreat. The last one focused on the agricultural value chain, and we showed members the kind of opportunities available in that sector. We want them to know we’re not just moving around aimles. We we’re doing things that improve lives,” he added.

Salamiu appealed for moral, financial, and institutional support from individuals, corporate bodies, and the media to help sustain the efforts and reach more young people.

He stressed that collective input is essential to changing the current narrative and building a more engaged, responsible youth population.

The Biennial Conference also served as the platform for the dissolution of the previous executive council and the election of a new 21-member team, during which Salamiu was re-elected as State Coordinator to lead the affairs of NACOMYO for the 2024–2025 term.

The election was conducted by the Shurah Committee, an internal electoral body that screened about 21 candidates from various local government areas in Lagos, who had submitted nomination forms to serve the organization over the next two years.

Speaking on his re-election as State Coordinator on Saturday, Salamiu described it as a renewed opportunity to serve and do even more for the youth.

“Leadership is a trust. If people believe in you enough to return you, then you must raise your level of commitment and performance,” he added.

Also speaking, NACOMYO Lagos Public Relations Officer Akeem Adeyemo said the conference reflects the organization’s commitment to unity and structured leadership among Muslim youths across the state.

“We have local government chapters that run impactful initiatives. For instance, the Island chapter has helped provide clean water, Ikorodu members sponsored JAMB forms, and Ifako hosts regular training for young people,” Adeyemo said.

He emphasized the importance of youth-centered innovation under this year’s conference theme, which focuses on revolution and inclusion.

“The theme speaks to revolution, how we can innovate around the youth. Many of those actively participating today are over 40. We need to bring in younger ones, particularly those in the universities, through the Muslim Students’ Society and other youth-centered spaces,” the PRO said.

Adeyemo also highlighted the organization’s existing relationship with the Lagos State Government and emphasized the need for deeper collaboration.

“We’re already recognized by the government. They support us through the Ministry of Home Affairs and invite us to events at the Lagos House of Assembly. We now need to channel that recognition into new programmes that speak directly to the younger generation,” he said.

To close the gap between Muslim youth and meaningful engagement, Adeyemo stressed the importance of modern tools and outreach.

“We serve as an intermediary between the youth and the government. We’re now exploring ways to reach them through IT, social media, and other digital platforms that spark their interest,” he added.

In his keynote address, the Chairman of the NACOMYO Lagos Elders’ Forum, Alhaji Murtadha Balogun, charged Muslim youths to embody the values of Islam in both words and actions.

“Every Muslim should be a resemblance and ambassador of Allah,” he said.

The elder stressed that education is not only about acquiring knowledge but must be tied to service to humanity and the defense of Islamic values.

furthermore, Balogun noted that youths must become more inquisitive, engage with their environment, and draw knowledge from Islamic sources such as the Qur’an.