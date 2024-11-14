Lagos music band boy commits suicide after boss tortures for stealing

A Lagos young guitarist identified as Lekan, has allegedly committed suicide after being tortured for stealing money from the leader of a music band group in Ogun State.

Lekan, who was pronounced dead by medical experts at a private hospital in Ifo Local Government Area of the state, was found lying lifeless inside his room after drinking an insecticide liquid, sniper, to get away from the trauma that trailed the allegations from his boss who was identified as Sam Omo-Oba.

It was learnt that the deceased was tortured and recorded alongside Ayo, another member of the band, for stealing from the money realized from their performance at a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) anniversary celebration where they entertained guests and worshippers.

The development, The Guild gathered, has thrown the entire Oke-Aro community in Ifo Local Government into mourning, considering the circumstances surrounding the demise of the 26-year-old guitarist who lived in their community but operate often in Lagos.

On Wednesday, a close member of the family told our correspondent that Lekan was pronounced dead by medical experts on Monday, less than 24 hours after they left the church show on Sunday.

The source, who identified himself as Kola, narrated that the family, even after seeing him lifeless still rushed him to hospital with a commercial motorcycle popularly called Okada.

He noted that the first hospital turned them down, prompting the rush to another medical facility where the experts pronounced him dead.

“He was rushed to a private hospital in an effort to save him but the medical facility rejected the family request which prompted the move to another healthcare facility where the doctors pronounced him dead”.

Kola explained that the theft allegation being linked to the young artiste’s demise started after Sam Omo-Oba asked that members of his band who could not go home spend the night in his house.

“But they could not spend the night in his house because he was not allowed into the estate and decided that they lodge at a hotel close to the community.

“While in the hotel, we heard that Sam and the band members drank and slept in the same room. In the morning, the band boss raised an alarm that Lekan and Ayo had stolen money inside his pocket, demanding they return it immediately”.

The Guild gathered that the deceased guitarist maintained the innocence of the crime he was being linked to during the torture.

In the video seen by The Guild, Lekan was seen being allegedly tortured over the theft despite denying any link to the alleged crime perpetrated.

In the less than one-minute video, Lekan and Ayo were seen being questioned about who took the money and their responses attracted torture after the answers failed to meet expectations of the band leader.

In another video seen by our correspondent, a voice, suspected to be that of Sam Omo-Oba, was heard announcing that some notes had been discovered where the deceased and Ayo allegedly hide it.

Analyzing the videos, a resident of Oke- Aro who identified himself as Micheal told The Guild that the deceased was wrongly accused of theft, saying I know Lekan, rather than steal will prefer to work to earn his pay daily. And since our path crossed, I have not earned that he stole from people”.

He added: “The torture and recording may have affected him psychologically that he considered suicide as the next option. I say this because on his body, there were bruises on him which indicated that the torture waew1ws too much for him.

“I know him since he started playing drum under Kehinde Carlos and I have no record of theft linked to him. And you can see it that the video showed the deceased insisting that he never took the money from his boss even when he was beaten to accept that the allegations.

“The entire issue is sad and I can’t believe that Lekan is gone. I wish that this whole scenario could be reversed to avoid this tragedy. This is a young man with aspirations in the music industry. I know how he aspired to handle music instruments for the big artistes in the country. But now, all the dreams have been shattered”.

Efforts to get the Ogun Police Command spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, to confirm the sad development proved abortive.