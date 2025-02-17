Lagos moving towards hosting entertainment events daily to boost tourism- Aregbe

Determined to boost Lagos’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, has disclosed that the government ongoing moves were to build a tourism and entertainment industry where activities are lined up all year round without relying basically on a particular period within the 365 days to organize events that could attract both local and foreign tourists to the state.

Aregbe stated that tourism is a 24-hour business and the State believes that entertainment activities must be available daily and weekly to attend to tourists’ needs whenever they desire to have it, saying this will shoot Lagos tourism up beyond limits.

while disclosing the government plans during the Art of Love in Lagos event held in Nike Art Gallery, in the Lekki axis of the state, he stressed that tourism and entertainment events should not be about the ‘Detty December alone’

The governor’s aide stated that through these events, residents and visitors will have places to visit to have fun at any time of the year without waiting for December before enjoying themselves in Lagos.

The governor’s aide stressed that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration believes that the tourism sector has the potential to be a major contributor to Lagos Gross Domestic Product (GDP), saying this is why we are not relenting on whatever we do to boost the industry.

After an exclusive tour of J.K Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, he emphasized that the government would often take advantage of Lagos potential, especially population, and investment, to drive the growth in the Arts, Culture, and Tourism thereby showcasing the results on the global map.

Aregbe noted that touring the Yoruba Culture Museum with local and foreign travel and tourism enthusiasts gives credence to the rich cultural heritage in Lagos in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere which draws most foreign investors and partnerships for Lagos.

The Special Adviser commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu for the investments in the sector which has attracted global attention to Lagos, saying this was evident during the Christmas and New year celebrations in the state.

“Our museum is huge, what we have done differently is that we have been able to make sure that it is about our own thing, to bring people together.

“This is our role as a government so that people can see the beauty of our city. Today we have brought in various stakeholders to spread the good news about Lagos State, we mean business, I’m happy that we have a governor who is passionate about tourism”.

Earlier, the owner of Nike Gallery, Nike Davies-Okundaye, who commended the Lagos state government for the investment in tourism sector, appealed to the Federal Government to give soft loans to artists to procure more equipment that could aid their skills.

Davies-Okundaye added that the country is blessed with talents that could assist make Nigeria the first destination for tourist in the continent.

According to her, all that is needed for these potentials to become recognized globally is for the Federal Government to assist the practitioners with funds and provide a conducive environment that could aid visitors’ stay within the country.

She explained that Visa on Arrival and others should be provided to visitors to prevent any glitches during their stay, saying these give tourists confidence to return after their first visit to the country.