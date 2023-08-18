Lagos Motorists rescue woman from jumping into Lagoon

Passersby have rescued a popular Lagos socialite and beauty expert, Farida Sobowale, from jumping into lagoon from Third Mainland bridge, barely two months after her multi-million Naira wedding in the state.

Sobowale was said to have drove her Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) to a major spot on the bridge, parked it and was about jumping into the lagoon when she was held back by passersby including dispatch riders.

In a videos that surfaced online on Friday, she was seen dressed in black kaftan weeping profusely as she was held by people who rescued her while attempting to commit suicide on the bridge.

Farida and her man, Demola, held a talk of the town wedding two months ago in Lagos and there were reports that they have parted ways.

Sources said that the socialite suffered depression after her husband suddenly left and Sobowale could not manage the effect afterwards.

They added that she decided that all that was left for her was to commit suicide to help get over the trauma that trailed her husband’s decision even after they were reported to have spent over N100 million on the party.

After her rescue, the beauty expert could be prosecuted by the Lagos State Government for trying to taker her own life willingly.

