Lagos motorists panic after truck goes up in flames

There was a temporary shutdown of traffic on the Ojota Bridge on Wednesday morning after a containerised truck caught fire, triggering an emergency response and causing congestion on adjoining routes.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were immediately alerted and deployed to the scene to contain the fire and safeguard motorists.

The incident occurred at about 8:24 a.m. near the Old Toll Gate area of Lagos, although the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Firefighters promptly battled the flames engulfing the vehicle, while LASTMA officials cordoned off the affected section of the bridge to prevent further danger.

The LASTMA Rescue and Recovery Team coordinated the removal of the burnt container, with a heavy-duty tow truck deployed to facilitate recovery operations.

As of the time of filing this report, traffic flow in the area remains largely unaffected, with no major disruption recorded along the busy route.

Motorists have, however, been advised to exercise caution and adhere strictly to instructions from traffic officials to ensure safety and smooth vehicular movement.

Authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as operations progress, while urging road users to prioritise safety at all times.