Lagos monarch sacks market committees for dictating foodstuff prices

In response to residents complaints, the Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, has dissolved all market committees increasing and fixing foodstuffs and other goods prices in Agbalata International Market, Badagry above consumers reach.

Akran said that the era of committee dictating price of foodstuffs brought to the market by sellers will no longer be tolerated.

The monarch dissolved the committee during a meeting with Agbalata market men and women at his palace in Badagry yesterday.

The Akran, who was represented by Chief Onu Osekan, the Jengen of Badagry, said: “We are all aware of the way prices of goods are going up daily in our markets.

“Some sellers are not given the freedom to sell their products by some committees who will be demanding extra money.

“Henceforth, all sellers in Badagry markets have freedom to sell their products without interference from any committee.

“Also, the charging of extra money after the sellers have collected their money from fish buyers or any others should stop.

“Nobody or committee should charge extra money from the buyers or sellers until further notice,” he said.

The Akran said that the Badagry Kingdom was emulating Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Oni of Ife, in Osun, to ensure prices of goods are reduced.

“The Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Olusegun Onilude, came to meet us in the palace and urged us to appeal to marketers in Agbalata on reduction in prices of foodstuffs.

“Please for now, let all and sundry comply with these directive,” the traditional ruler said.

He added that, therefore, in line with the directive, some selected chiefs from the palace would be going to markets to make a formal announcement.

He said that market chiefs and other selected people would be monitoring the market activities to ensure compliance.

Traditional chiefs at the meeting include Chief Anthony Hunji, the Finhento of Badagry; Chief Senu Amosu, Baale of Jegba, and Chief Tunde Giro, the Depegan of Badagry.

Others are Chief Mobee Emmanuel, Baale of Apanukoh; Chief Onitiju Wusu, Baale of Yovokomeh; Chief M.M Okoya, Osi Iyaloja of Badagry; Chief Abimbola Ayinde, Osi Babaoja of Badagry and Chief Saliu Zanni, Huntoojan of Badagry