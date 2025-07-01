Lagos monarch removes dethrones six chiefs for attending LP rally

The Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Oba AbdulFatai Oyegbemi, has dethroned six chiefs for allegedly impersonating him at the Labour Party (LP) local government election campaign flag-off in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

The affected chiefs are Chief Lateef Ojora (Bale Alaba Oro), Chief Saliu Biliamin (Bale Alafia Dodoro), and Chief Taiwo Hassan (Bale Oke Ira).

Others are Chief Idris Ojora (Bale Abule Kere), Chief Hakeem Oseni (Bale Mosafejo Amukoko), and Chief Sule Balogun (Balogun of Abule Kere).

As gathered, the monarch removed the chiefs from office after videos of their attendance and alleged impersonation of the Ojora at the opposition party’s rally in Apapa got to the notice of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A source within the palace informed The Guild that the governor, who became angry over the monarch’s action, made a call to the monarch and expressed his dissatisfaction with the traditional ruler’s public endorsement of the LP rally and their candidates.

The monarch, who was said to have denied any involvement to Sanwo-Olu, summoned the chiefs and dethroned them immediately as a prove that their actions during the rally were not sanctioned by him.

The source added that the punishment suffered by the chiefs was because they impersonated the monarch during the rally, saying, “If they had gone on their own, it would have been better, but claiming to be representing the Ojora was reason for their removal from office”.

Before dethroning the chiefs, Oyegbemi stressed that the chiefs, who attended the political event without his consent, violated palace protocol by impersonating him during the rally.

In a statement released after their removal on Tuesday, the Oba warned other chiefs to desist from impersonating him at any event across the country.

According to the statement, “Following the outcome of this event, which unfolded without his prior knowledge, Kabiyesi Ojora summoned the Bales, Balogun, and the Ojora Councils to his ancient Palace for clarification.

“In a tone marked by disappointment and authority, Kabiyesi stated that the Chiefs’ actions were in violation of their duties. He reiterated that no Chief should make decisions or act on his behalf without his explicit consent, as they all serve to represent him and uphold the traditions of the land.

“The decisive action of dethroning the six Chiefs underscores his commitment to maintaining order and coherence within his leadership structure. During this assembly, Kabiyesi also took the opportunity to commend the present Government’s ongoing development initiatives in Ojora Land, expressing his commitment to continue supporting the Administration as it fosters growth and progress for the Kingdom.”