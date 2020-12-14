Lagos monarch assures property owners, investors of adequate security, others

The Oniru of Iru land, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, has assured the over 3000 allottees in the kingdom, investors and land prospectors of adequate protection of rights to property acquired within the kingdom.

Lawal added that under his reign, efforts would often be made to ensure that the worth of property acquired in Iruland never depreciate, rather appreciate to justify the investment made by the owner over the years.

He noted that protecting an investors’ ownership right over a property remains a clear indicator of a friendly investment planet, saying, that is what everyone will get under my reign.

The monarch, who gave the assurance at the commissioning of the Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office located on Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, yesterday, stated that these were the focus of his kingship.

Lawal explained that the Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office was set up to further protect interest of property owners business operators within the kingdom in the state.

According to him, the office would see to the progress and challenges of the allottees on issues relating to real estate, buying of lands as well as environmental concerns across Iru Land.

“This is the office that will now see to the challenges, issues, and progress of the allottees. As a matter of fact, security of property rights which is one of the indicators of a friendly investment planet is what this office will focus on. Instead of us using another company, we resolved that the family should run its affairs by sons and daughters of Iru land”.

The monarch added that the chieftaincy estate office would grant investors an unrivaled convenience as well as letting investors, both present and prospective to know that Iru Land was customer-centric.

He added that the office would put all issues related to allottees first by giving them a conducive environment to conduct their businesses and transactions.

He further stated that the office was structured in such a way that only professionals would be involved in the management of the estate which would also focus on the security affairs while ensuring that the sanitation was close to being a pacesetter for other surrounding estates.

“The benefit of this place generally is investors’ convenience. It is important to let our allottees know that we are customer-centric. In this case, our allottees are our customers, we gave them the title, we made agreements with them and so, they are our customers.

“We want to assure them that we have not come to devalue their properties or hijack their properties. We want to make them know that under my watch, I will never do anything to reduce the value of their properties at any point in time.

While alluding to the need for regeneration and infrastructure upscale within the kingdom, the monarch noted that the office was already in discussion with the Lagos State Government to ensure that all the 3043 residents under the watch of Iru Estate have access to potable water.

The Managing Director, Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office, Musiliu Ajasa, stated that the office was created solely with the residents and investors in mind, saying, with this office, we believe that stakeholders’ will have confidence in the affairs of the estate particularly on issues such as security, infrastructure, environment and sanitation.

According to him, Iru Land had a working vision and as such had commenced the implementation of some policies and projects such as rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads within the estate, construction of a well-equipped health centre of international standard.

“We have eradicated land grabbers and any bottlenecks that bother residents, illumination of the entire estate by providing street lights, and many more.

“We want to improve on the security of the entire Iru land which will totally eradicate land grabbers and any bottlenecks that may want to hinder the convenience of allottees.

“Anybody having depots in this kingdom will have no issue because we are working tirelessly to ensure that everyone in Iru has confidence in the security arrangement of the estate. We want to be able to create an environment where allottees can carry out transactions without a hitch of any kind,” Ajasa added.

Another member of the ruling houses, Olumide Oniru, said that the idea behind the office was to speed up development adding that the office would be technologically driven and well manned.

He noted that the affairs of the office would transcend beyond the present as it would be about future prosperity and development of Iru kingdom.

“This gathering today is to commission the new family office which is responsible for the administration of all matters that have to do with landed properties in the Oniru chieftaincy family represented by the three ruling houses of Abisogun, Akinogun, and Ogunyemi houses.

“The essence of setting this up is to reassure the allottees, investors, and partners on this estate so that there’s a structure in place which is transparent for the management of this estate, and also to provide land and security for those people who own property on this Estate.

“The idea is to speed up development. All the processes of development can be sped up through this office to be technologically sound and well manned to be able to do that,” Oniru said.