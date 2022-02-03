Lagos mobile court prosecutes 1,120 traffic offenders in 2021

No fewer than 1,120 private and commercial drivers were apprehended and prosecuted through the Lagos state special offenses mobile court in 2021 for driving against traffic as well as contravening the 2018 Transport Sector Law.

As gathered, 70 percent of those apprehended and arraigned before the court by the enforcement agencies were said to be members of the National Union of Roads Transport union (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The Coordinator of Mobile Court, Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko, disclosed the statistics on Thursday while sensitizing motorists on major roads and transport union members including the State Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, during their monthly meeting, on the dangers attached to driving against traffic in the society. Ogbara-Banjoko stressed that obstructing the free flow of traffic and driving against traffic were discovered to be common offenses contravened by motorists during the year under review According to her, the buses were found contravening the law, and the court does not wish that vehicles that serve as a source of income to families were impounded as well as forfeited to the state government. The coordinator said that the number of offenders prosecuted would have exceeded what was recorded during 2021 but due to human face which the court adopts, some motorists were cautioned and acquainted, She added that these were those that were discovered committed the offense maybe due to ongoing construction, non-availability of traffic signs within the axis, and others. To avoid all these, she noted that the court decided to engage transport unions and other motorists on the decision of the government as well as the effect of driving against traffic on residents of the state.

"The Mobile Court has deemed it necessary to sensitize members of the public on zero tolerance for violation of traffic offenses such as Driving in a direction prohibited by law (also known as One-way), Driving on the designated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor, and obstruction of vehicular traffic on the highway amongst others.

“We are urging members of the public, particularly road users, to desist from violating traffic laws and rather partner with the State Government towards ensuring the preservation of lives and property as well as a free flow of vehicular movement on the highways.

“The reason being that you know that the law does not carry a fine. The penalty for that law for one way is forfeiture, under the transport sector law 2018. So, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu does not want people to become liable without adequate sensitization. This administration is not interested in killing businesses but to ensure that they thrive in the state”.

Responding, Mc Oluomo assured the Coordinator that the NURTW would support the court and government towards addressing the menace of driving against traffic on Lagos metropolis.

The NURTW chairman disclosed that the leadership of the union often caution members against one-way driving, saying that is why most times I do not appeal on behalf of any member whose vehicle was impounded for contravening the traffic in the state.

