Lagos metro bus introduces card tap-in system for passengers

Lagos metro bus company, Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL), will commence the use of contact-less payment system, Cowry Card, from Monday, March 22 to ensure safe, fast and secure commuters’ experience.

The Managing Director of the company, Idowu Oguntona, said the flag off the Cowry Card usage is also commencing with a promotion that will give out 20,000 free Cowry Cards to commuters across its approved stations and routes.

He also said the Cowry Card is designed to ease the process of making payment and also make daily commuting pleasurable and stress-free, just with a tap of the card and that the use of Cowry Card became necessary considering the population density of Lagos State which requires an effective transportation system.

Oguntona explained further: “All you have to do is “Tap-In” at the beginning of your journey and “Tap-Out” when alighting from the bus. I will implore our esteemed customers to visit our stations, register, get their cards and start using it immediately.”

He assured Lagosians that the bus company would continuously provide unique pleasurable commuting experience at affordable fares and appealed to the public to take the ample advantage provided by the Governor Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu led administration to reduce traffic congestion in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda.

He also encouraged Lagosians to imbibe the culture of using public bus transit to eliminate unnecessary traffic gridlock on roads, reduce stress and cost of maintaining their vehicles.