Lagos may pull down unapproved street gates to ease gridlock

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to remove gates and structures installed without prior approval from relevant authorities as part of measures to ease traffic congestion across the state.

It explained that the move being considered was in line with the state’s policy and regulations on Traffic Management geared towards improving the free flow of traffic across the metropolis after it was gathered that the unapproved gates were contributing to the congestion.

Issuing a seven day removal notice to communities with unapproved street gates in the State, the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said that though the government was putting everything in place to ease traffic congestion, resorting to total removal could appear as illogical.

To avoid total removal, the commissioner said, communities, streets and areas with unapproved gates and structures impeding traffic, are directed to either leave such gates open between 5 a.m and midnight or have them dismantled.

Oladeinde, through a removal notice contained in a statement, said that the gates and structures installed without prior approval from the Ministry of Transportation contravened provisions of the state’s Traffic Laws and Regulations.

Oladeinde stressed that the ministry, in conjunction with Local Government and Community Affairs, has the regulatory authority on the installation of gates towards enhancing traffic management on the inner roads while protecting the lives and property of the affected communities.

“During the recent inspection exercise conducted by the officials of the Ministry of Transportation, it was discovered that some communities have sited gates on some inner roads to avoid vehicular movement on their streets, and this unruly act has contributed to the heavy traffic congestion currently being experienced on our roads on daily basis”, he said.

The Commissioner further announced that while it is expected that all street gates across the state be opened between 5 am to 12 midnight, the gates must be manned by security personnel engaged by the community or residents’ association and must be opened for emergency services such as police, ambulance and fire services at any time.

He revealed that the Special Committee set up by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on demolition of gated streets has begun enforcement exercise on the removal of gates in locations that failed to comply with the government’s directive on ‘Gated Streets’ regulation.

Oladeinde, therefore, urged communities with government approval for installation of gates on their streets to come forward with their documents for onward review and necessary approvals, failure of which the Special Committee would have to remove such street gates.