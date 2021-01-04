Lagos may launch amotekun tomorrow, goes after criminals, cultists

Barring any last minutes changes, the Lagos State Government would tomorrow launched its chapter of Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun.

As stated, operatives of Amotekun in the state, a formation which was likely to take another codename would be deployed after criminals and cultists across Lagos nooks and crannies.

As gathered, personnel for the formations would be drawn from the 1,250 Community Policing, Special Constabulary Officers that would be passing out on (Tuesday) tomorrow in the state.

The passing out parade, The Guild learnt, would take place at the Police College, in Ikeja axis of the state.

Amotekin is a security outfit based in all the six states of the South West, Nigeria, and they had been introduced as part of regional response against insecurity and other criminal activities.