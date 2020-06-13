Lagos may adopt drive-in for outdoor concerts, shows, others

Two months after activities in tourism and entertainment industry nosedived after COVID-19 pandemic spread to Lagos, the State Government has started considering drive-in concert approaches for a restart of the industry.

The Government has also constituted a six-man committee chaired by a renowned artiste, Joke Silva, to engage stakeholders’ in the sector and submit their recommendations to the government for consideration and possibly fast-track reopening of the sector without compromising the safety of Lagosians.

Speaking at a briefing in Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, who confirmed the development, assured residents that the fight against the pandemic would not bring a total halt to the tourism and entertainment industry.

Akinbile-Yusuf stated that the economy of the State thrives significantly on the activities of practitioners in the sector who should not be kept out of job permanently.

The Commissioner who acknowledged the fact that the sector remains one of the worst-hit sectors by the pandemic maintained that it behooves the State Government and practitioners in the sector to be ingenious in their approaches to the new normal which the economy of the world is assuming presently.

While making reference to the hosting of a premier and innovative drive-in concert organised by a private firm in Lekki, she said that more creative and innovative approaches that would help resuscitate the sector without compromising the safety of everyone would be welcomed and considered by the government.

Akinbile-Yusuf revealed that the Joke Silva-led committee would advise the government on the best approach to adopt in reducing the impact of the pandemic on the practitioners and how the industry can go about its gradual re-opening.

“We are now at a point where we need several creative dimensions to keep the social lifestyle of residents of the State alive moderately while not compromising their safety and that of others as well. With the size of the economy of Lagos and the number of businesses that operate here, the government cannot afford to keep people and businesses on lockdown permanently.”

She, however, cautioned practitioners in the sector that the recovery process of the sector would not be sudden but gradual, assuring that if necessary precautionary measures are adhered to and operational guidelines followed, the industry in a steady manner will continue to experience a boom of economic activities going forward.

Akinbile-Yusuf stated that the intention of the State Government is to ensure that the entertainment industry operates in a safe and healthy environment to create lasting positive memories, even as all sectors of the economy are now adjusting to the reality and lifestyle of the pandemic.