Lagos may adopt drive-in for outdoor concerts, shows, others

Two months after activities in tourism and entertainment industry nosedived after COVID-19 pandemic spread to Lagos, the State Government has started considering drive-in concert approaches for a restart of the industry.
The Government has also constituted a six-man committee chaired by a renowned artiste, Joke Silva, to engage stakeholders’ in the sector and submit their recommendations to the government for consideration and possibly fast-track reopening of the sector without compromising the safety of Lagosians.
Speaking at a briefing in Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, who confirmed the development, assured residents that the fight against the pandemic would not bring a total halt to the tourism and entertainment industry.