Lagos man in police net after wife dies during argument

While some were still basking in euphoria of love season, a man, identified as David Idibie, must be having a second thought about love and how dearer people reference it after been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, for allegedly murdering his wife, identified as Juliana Idibie, two days after valentine.

As gathered, Idibie who resides in Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, Ajah Area of Lagos State, was embroiled in an argument with the 42-year-old deceased when the incident happened on Tuesday (yesterday) around 10 pm.

It was gathered that the deceased had engaged the suspect in a hot argument on certain matrimonial issues and in the process, she slumped and sustained a severe head injury.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, while Juliana was lying in her pool of blood, the angry husband refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost.

Confirming the incident through a statement on Wednesday, Adejobi said that the suspect was arrested by police officers attached to Langbasa Division, Ajah, after they were informed by the couple’s neigbour.

He added that after the suspect was arrested, the police officers also evacuated the corpse to the mortuary and restore normalcy in the area.

Meanwhile, Adejobi said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.

“The Commissioner has condemned the act and vowed to work with other relevant government agencies and Non-Governmental bodies to tackle domestic violence to a standstill in the state.

“While reiterating his zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, especially domestic violence, CP Hakeem Odumosu admonishes couples to always resolve their differences and conflicts with decorum and maturity as the law will not spear anyone who kills his or her spouse.

“Odumosu, therefore commiserates with the family and friends of the deceased on her untimely death and promises to make sure justice is done in the case.” the statement said.