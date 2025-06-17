Lagos man gets life imprisonment for defiling neighbour’s daughter

‎An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has sentenced a 44-year-old man, Oto Edet, to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s nine-year-old daughter in Lagos State.

Edet was sentenced after being unable to prove his innocence in the suit brought before the court by the Lagos Police Command.‎

After all parties had concluded their argument on the suit before ‎Justice Abiola Soladoye, the court held that the prosecution proved the one-count charge of defilement against Edet. ‎

It further held that Edet was a pathological liar and a dirty neighbour who should be ashamed of the heinous act.‎‎

According to the court, the convict exhibits ‎unwholesome conduct by descending so low as to have unlawful sexual intercourse with her neighbour’s daughter.‎

It further said that the prosecution successfully proved a compelling evidence against Edet, convicted him and subsequently sentenced him to life imprisonment.‎‎

The court ordered that his name should be registered in the sexual offences register of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the court advised parents and guardians to be more vigilant in training their children, just as it urged stakeholders in the justice sector to continually preach the gospel of zero tolerance to sexual abuse.