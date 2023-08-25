Lagos LP lawmaker heads to Appeal court over tribunal judgement

Barely 24 hours after the Tribunal sack a Lagos lawmaker, Seyi Sowunmi, who came into office on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), the House of Representatives from Ojo Federal Constituency has vowed to reclaim his mandate through a higher court.

Sowunmi disclosed that all legal means would be embraced to ensure that the mandate handed to him during the 2023 general election by residents of the constituency does not slip away.

He disclosed this on Friday through a statement made available to newsmen while reacting to the judgement delivered by the three-man panel led by Justice Abdullahi Ozegya.

The tribunal ruled that Lanre Ogunyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election conducted on February 25 across the constituency.

According to the statement to residents of Ojo and it’s environs, “I want to take this moment to address the recent developments in our election tribunal case against the APC.

“As you are aware, we face a challenging situation, and this is not what we had hoped for. I want you to know that I am fully aware of the concern this might have caused among all of us who believe in our cause.

“In times like these, it’s crucial that we stay united and resilient. We embarked on this journey together because we believed in a brighter future for Ojo and our shared values. While the tribunal’s decision is disheartening, I want to assure you that I will continue to uphold the mandate you have entrusted in me.

“This setback will not deter my determination to serve every resident within the constituency and work towards the betterment of Ojo. We will use all available legal avenues to address the situation and ensure that our voices are heard.

“Your support and faith in our cause have been the driving force behind my campaign, and I deeply appreciate your dedication. Let’s remain calm and focused as we navigate this situation. We have come so far, and our journey doesn’t end here.

“I encourage you to stay engaged, stay positive, and continue to champion the values that has brought us this far. Together, we will overcome this challenge and emerge even stronger”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

