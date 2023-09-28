Lagos LP female lawmaker loses seat to APC

The House of Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Lagos has sacked the lawmaker representing Amuwo – Odofin Constituency I, Foluke Osafile, and declared Folorunso Olusegun popularly called Ola Western, as winner of the March 18 poll in the state.

It faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring Osafile, who contested on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), winner of the poll after reviewing petitions and defense present before the three-man panel by parties and candidates that contested the election.

The court ruling yesterday came barely a week after she was appointed by Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, as the chairman, House committee on

Wealth Creation and Employment.

The development was confirmed by Lagos APC chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, and Osafile, through statements released on their official social media handles after the judgement.

Osafile, who rejected the tribunal judgement, disclosed that he would be heading to the Appeals Court to reclaim her mandate which was gotten through the ballot.

She said: “By now , I believe it must have come to your knowledge the new development as related to our electoral case at the tribunal that did not go in our favour earlier today.

“While the judgement is unacceptable by all standards and as far supreme court precedent is concerned, I want to appeal to all our esteemed supporters across the constituency to maintain the same law and order that we are known for over the years as peace loving people. I will like to assure you all that the tribunal judgement will be appealed and we shall get the appeal court judgement in our favour.

“I will continue to perform my legislative duties as enshrined in the constitution while the appeal judgement last. This is mandate of the people and we will see that the right thing is done”, Osafile added.

On the part of Ojelabi, the party chairman described the judgement as the actualisation of the APC aspirations before the 2023 election in the state.

He said: “It is 40/40 for APC at the Lagos State House of Assembly. Earlier today, I received the joyful news of Hon. Folorunso Olusegun (Ola Western) of Amuwo – Odofin Constituency I winning at the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos State.

“Congratulations to the good people of Amuwo – Odofin and all progressives across the state”, he added.

