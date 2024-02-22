The Labour Party (LP) deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State, Islamiyat Oyefusi, has resigned her membership from the party, ending 10 months of political alignment with the opposition in the state.

It was learnt that her decision was made following an ongoing internal wrangling among party members that alleged that the former deputy gubernatorial candidate engaged in anti-party activities during the 2023 poll which resulted in Labour Party’s defeat at the poll.

The former deputy gubernatorial candidate, meanwhile, appreciated her team and supporters across Lagos State and Nigeria for their achievements during the 2023 general election.

Oyefusi, who contested alongside Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, during the 2023 governorship election, announced her resignation on Thursday through a letter written to the party’s ward chairman in Ikorodu, where he voted during the last poll.

In the letter dated February 22, 2024, and addressed to the chairman of the party in Isele 1 ward, Ikorodu area of the state, she stressed that it was time for her to move forward because the values currently being pushed for by Labour Party in Lagos do not align with what she stands for.

The letter read, “I can no longer see myself aligning with the current values of the Labour Party or as a member of the Labour Party, and the time has come for me to move forward. This letter is to hereby officially notify you of my resignation from the Labour Party.

“It has been a very interesting 10 months of my political career. I express gratitude to Almighty God for seeing me through in good health and with His mercy.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my team and supporters across the length and breadth of Lagos State and Nigeria in general, who worked tremendously hard with me, despite the difficult terrain, on our achievements during the 2023 electioneering period, an achievement, we can all be highly proud of, and for the immense support of the ObiDatti family and NCF, It was indeed an honour and a privilege to take that journey with you all.”