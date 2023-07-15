Lagos LP begins expansion drive targeting over 1M new members

The Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has commenced an aggressive expansion drive with the objective of adding over one million new members to boost the party’s membership base, ahead the 2027 general elections and others in the state.

It said that the registration is aimed at strengthening the LP membership base, towards becoming the party with largest members in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.

The party noted that the expansion was to give it more room of winning subsequent elections with landslide margins that would be impossible for anyone challenge before the court.

The chairman of the party in Lagos, Dayo Ekong, disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing that was also attended members including the State Vice Chairman, Lanre Adenuga and Sam Okpalla at the LP secretariat in Ikeja.

Ekong, who disclosed that the registration processes has been made seamless to give many Nigerians that desired improve economy and even development the opportunity to rescue the nation especially Lagos state.

She stated that they re-opened the registration process after receiving dozens of requests at LP secretariat from many that desired to join the LP towards achieving the change they so much desired across the country and the state.

Meanwhile, on the Surulere Federal Constituency bye-election, the chairman disclosed that the party would be organizing a credible primary, dismissing claims that LP would be adopting a consensus candidate for the August 19 election.

Ekong noted that the essence of conducting primary was to ensure justice and fairness among all members of the party.

According to her, the LP State Working Committee would soon unveil the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms for interested aspirants obtainable at the party’s secretariat.

It would be recalled that the seat became vacant after Femi Gbajabiamila, who occupied represents the constituency was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

