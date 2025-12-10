The Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Abdullahi Olowa, has announced a series of immediate security measures aimed at curbing rising threats across the area following a crucial briefing with security agencies.

Under the new measures, commercial motorcyclists are now restricted to operating between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m., while compulsory registration, uniforms, and identification stickers have been introduced to aid monitoring.

On Wednesday, Olowa also announced a clampdown on shanties, illegal structures, cultism, and unauthorized toll collection, alongside stricter control of public gatherings.

The enforcement of the directives is scheduled to begin within 24 hours, with security teams already deployed to ensure compliance.

The measures, according to him, will be implemented across communities within Ibeju-Lekki, where both the Lagos State Government and the Local Government will jointly remove structures deemed to pose security risks.

Speaking on the development, Olowa said the safety and well-being of residents remain his top priority, stressing that the new measures are designed to protect lives, prevent crime, and ensure a peaceful and secure environment for everyone in the community.

“These directives are necessary to safeguard lives and property. We are committed to restoring order and strengthening the security architecture of our local government,” he stated.

“We need everyone’s support. Report suspicious activities and comply with the new rules so that together we can secure our communities,” he added.

The chairman assured that a coordinated task force comprising security agencies and local officers will oversee enforcement, warning that violators will face prosecution under Lagos State laws.