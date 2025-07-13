Lagos LG poll results indicate voters’ endorsement- APC

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the victory achieved during the just-concluded Local Government election as an endorsement of the party’s policies and programmes by the Lagosians.

APC said that the voters’ decision to cast their votes for the APC would further motivate the party to do more for the development of Lagos State.

The party stated this after the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) declared all its candidates as chairmen for the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and swept the 375 councillors’ seats during the exercise in the state.

In a statement issued by the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, he described the outcome of the polls as a “resounding win” and a clear indication of the continued trust and support it enjoys from the electorate.

“This resounding win is a testament to the enduring relationship between the APC and the great people of Lagos.

It reflects not only confidence in the leadership of our party but also the continued endorsement of our vision for progress, development, and inclusive governance at the grassroots level,” he stated.

“This victory further strengthens our commitment to delivering good governance, efficient service delivery, and robust infrastructural and social development in every Local Government Area and Local Council Development Area in Lagos State,” the spokesperson added.

Oladejo, in the statement, praised APC candidates, party members, and campaign teams for their dedication and discipline throughout the election period.

He also commended voters for turning out in large numbers to support their agenda for sustainable development and people-centred governance.

The party further reaffirmed its commitment to honouring the mandate given to it, vowing to continue building on the gains of past administrations and to work toward a “greater Lagos.”

“As we move forward, we urge all residents to stay engaged, united, and hopeful, as we build a greater Lagos together.