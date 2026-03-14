Lagos LG chairman’s aides beat, destroy my camera- Journalist

A staff member of MITV, Habeeb Adejobi, has faulted claims by Kosofe Local Government chairman, Moyosore Ogunlewe, that he was not beaten by security operatives attached to the council secretariat and his loyalists, saying this is far from the truth.

Adejobi, who claimed to have read the council chairman’s response, stressed that the incident allegedly happened in the presence of the LG boss, and rather than protect him, Ogunlewe was allegedly giving out instructions to the attackers.

In an interview with newsmen on Saturday, Adejobi narrated that the incident occurred on March 11, 2026, when he visited the council secretariat to cover the screening of newly appointed supervisors and special advisers.

Narrating his ordeal, the journalist said he had received information about the exercise from a colleague and decided to cover the event as part of his professional duty.

“On Wednesday, I received a call from a senior colleague who informed me that an important event was taking place at the Kosofe Local Government Secretariat. The newly appointed Supervisors and Special Advisers were undergoing screening, and he advised that it could make a good story.

“As a journalist, that is exactly the kind of civic process we are expected to cover. Without hesitation, I headed straight to the Kosofe Local Government Secretariat to report the exercise, ” he added.

Adejobi said he arrived at the secretariat around 4 pm and initially attempted to reach the council chairman and the information officer to inform them of his presence, but was unable to reach either of them.

“I arrived at about 4 p.m. When I got there, the first thing I did was try to reach the chairman and the council’s information officer to notify them that I was present to cover the event. Unfortunately, neither of them was reachable,” the journalist disclosed.

Adejobi added that after contacting a councillor who told him the council members were still in session, conducting the screening, he decided to wait within the premises.

“After some time, I set up my camera within the premises of the secretariat so that once the session ended, I could interview the councillors who conducted the screening and, if possible, speak with any of the cleared appointees who might wish to share their views,” he explained.

According to Adejobi, the situation took an unexpected turn shortly after he set up his camera.

“A few minutes after setting up my camera, a man walked up to me and asked if I was the journalist. I confirmed that I was. He then told me that the chairman had instructed him to ask me to leave the premises,” he narrated, adding, “I was surprised. I calmly explained that I had already sent a message to the chairman informing him that I was there to cover the assignment. I also requested that I be allowed to see the chairman myself so we could clarify the issue.”

The journalist said the chairman arrived shortly afterwards and questioned him about his identification card.

“The first thing he asked me was where my identification card was. I discovered I did not have it with me at that moment. Without further discussion, he instructed some people around him to seize my cameras,” the revealed.

While alleging that the situation quickly escalated into violence, he said: “Right there, in the presence of the chairman, the same man who had first approached me suddenly began to hit me,” he further revealed.

“At first, I was confused. I could not understand what was happening. Then the beating intensified. He struck me with a plank. Almost immediately, officers of the NSCDC attached to a unit they called the ‘Special Task Force’ joined in. They began to punch and hit me from different directions,” he gave more information on the assault.

Adejobi said the attackers also demanded that he delete pictures from his camera while the assault was ongoing.

“In the middle of the assault, they demanded that I delete the pictures on my camera,” he said.

“Struggling even to speak, I tried to explain that nothing was incriminating on the camera. I remember asking, almost helplessly, ‘Is it now a crime to come to a public institution to cover an event?’” Adejobi provided more details.

According to him, he was eventually taken away from the secretariat by a security official and transported to Area H Police Station.

“Eventually, one of the security officials dragged me away and took me to Area H Police Station. Even there, my ordeal did not immediately end. My phone was seized, and I was brought before the Divisional Police Officer in the presence of the chairman’s Chief of Staff, Abiola Akinola,” the journalist stated.

Adejobi said the Divisional Police Officer later intervened and allowed him to leave to seek medical attention.

“Thankfully, the DPO intervened and tried to calm the situation. After some time, I was allowed to leave the station so I could seek medical attention,” the journalist revealed.

“When I finally got home later that night, after struggling to regain my composure, I discovered something else: my camera had been damaged during the struggle when they forcefully tried to take it from me,” Adejobi lamented.

The journalist said he also later visited a clinic for treatment due to the injuries he sustained.

“The pain in my body was unbearable throughout the night. By the following day, I had no choice but to go to the clinic for medical treatment, where I was given medication,” he said.

Adejobi expressed shock over the incident, particularly because it allegedly happened in the presence of the council chairman.

“What hurts me the most is not just the beating. I never imagined that the chairman of Kosofe could act in such a manner,” he lamented, adding, “I know him to be an educated person and a lawyer and also a son of a respected political leader in the state, Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former minister.”

“I was also shocked to later hear that I was described as a ‘fake journalist.’ That claim is deeply painful and completely untrue. I have covered events at the Kosofe council before on behalf of MITV, alongside other journalists,” he asserted.

And, asked rhetorically, “Even more disturbing was the claim that I was an assassin sent by political enemies. An assassin with a camera?”

However, in a widely circulated response, Ogunlewe denied the allegations, insisting that the council only questioned the journalist because he could not provide identification.

“I just saw a man setting up a camera on the premises and asked where he was from. He said he came from a TV station. He had no identification card and had nothing to show that he was a genuine journalist,” the chairman was quoted as saying, while insisting, “We took him to Ogudu Police Station when we caught him setting up a camera in the local government secretariat to give a statement because he was unable to produce an ID card.”