Lagos LG chairman pushes for Tinubu’s son as Sanwo-Olu’s successor

Amid the search for Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s successor, the chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, Kehinde Almaroof-Oloyede, has started rallying members of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and residents to support the choice of picking President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, as the next governor of the state.

Almaroof-Oloyede described Seyi as a visionary leader who understands the demands of the youths and the language of the elderly in the state.

In an article released yesterday, the chairman, who recently assumed office for his second term, stressed that the young Tinubu has, over the years, worked through his Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), mentored dozens of youths, and impacted lives without preference.

While arguing that the president’s son’s track record speaks louder than his surname, he noted that the young Tinubu has exhibited readiness to serve even when misunderstood, underestimated, and even maligned by those whom he had assisted over the years.

The council boss disclosed that rather than fight those who had maligned him, Seyi concentrated on assisting the public and prepared himself for leadership, saying, Leadership is about impact, vision, and readiness to serve.

He stressed that the choice of Seyi would not be out of place, considering that the father has mentored many to leadership positions, and other party leaders have started replacing themselves in the political arena to sustain their family’s legacies.

Almaroof-Oloyede said: “Our people, especially the youth, are yearning for leadership that reflects the realities of today and the possibilities of tomorrow. We are demanding leaders who are not only visionary but also digitally aware, locally rooted, and globally minded. In Lagos, the time for that future is not another decade away. It is now. And with full conviction, I say: Ambassador Seyi Tinubu is the right person to lead Lagos into that future come 2027.

“Yes, critics will say, _“He’s the President’s son.”_ But is that all he is? For over a decade, he has invested quietly but impactfully in youth development, civic engagement, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship.

“Through the Loatsad Foundation, innovative campaigns for youth participation in governance, and strategic investments in tech-driven startups, Seyi has shown that his commitment to Nigeria, especially Lagos, is far more than symbolic. His track record speaks louder than his surname.

“Let us stop confusing preparation with privilege. Seyi Tinubu has earned his stripes, not because of his lineage, but through active engagement, thoughtful leadership, and a deep understanding of Lagos’ unique challenges. He has walked with the people, sat in boardrooms, listened to policy experts, and funded grassroots causes, without seeking media praise.

“He brings together the vigor of youth with the wisdom of mentorship. Hence, running for Governor is not a coronation; it is a response to a call — a call from thousands of young Nigerians who see in Seyi someone who understands digital governance, climate challenges, economic innovation, and the daily pressures of urban life in Lagos.

“Lagos cannot afford to wait. Our city needs a leader who speaks the language of tomorrow. And Seyi Tinubu is that bridge between legacy and innovation, past and promise. Let us not be driven by sentiment. Let us not punish vision because of heritage. Let us focus on capacity, character, and competence.

“I am confident in his intellectual capacity, refined worldview, and deep-rooted vision for the future of Lagos. He embodies the values of integrity, innovation, and service, and represents a generation that is both connected to the heritage of Lagos and attuned to its global potential.

“His work in the private sector and youth-focused initiatives reflects a passion for sustainable development and inclusive growth.

“Seyi Tinubu has earned his place. He has built meaningful connections across the country. He has demonstrated humility, resilience, and a readiness to serve. He has been misunderstood, underestimated, and even maligned—but like Lagos itself, he remains resilient, focused, and forward-moving”.