Lagos LG boss promises ward chairman with highest PVC collection car

The Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government, Taiwo Oyekan, has announced plans to reward ward chairmen who achieve the highest number of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) registrations with a car, in a bid to boost voter participation ahead of forthcoming elections.

Oyekan stated that the initiative aims to motivate grassroots leaders to mobilize residents for the ongoing voter registration exercise, noting that broad participation is essential for strengthening democratic representation and ensuring that the voices of Lagos Island residents are reflected in future elections.

He described the PVC as a vital tool for effective civic participation and urged ward chairmen to intensify their efforts in mobilizing residents for registration.

Oyekan further appealed to party leaders and community members to support the ongoing registration activities at the LGA office in Sura, reaffirming his commitment to promoting inclusive governance through active voter engagement.

Noting that his administration had begun paying salaries to ward chairmen, a gesture never implemented before, Oyekan said this is part of measures to strengthen the party structure at the grassroots.

He assured them that if Lagos Island records impressive results in the PVC registration drive, he would personally reward outstanding ward chairmen with cars in recognition of their dedication and commitment to the party’s growth.

“Ward chairmen, please, we beg you to take the PVC registration seriously. It is being done at the LGA office in Sura.

“As for the ward exco, we have already started paying you salaries. If we see good results and notice that people are registering well in Lagos Island, I promise to give the ward chairmen cars. If we achieve results that show Lagos Island stands out among others, you will see it,” the Chairman said.

Oyekan further demonstrated his commitment to rewarding dedication and service by distributing 12 cars to deserving individuals, including the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government, councilors, and other outstanding community members.

He explained that the gesture was a token of appreciation for their unwavering support, loyalty, and contributions to the development of Lagos Island Local Government.

According to him, leadership is not only about initiating projects but also about recognizing the efforts of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure progress and stability.

The Chairman added that the car presentation symbolizes encouragement for greater commitment to public service and community development.

Oyekan made the donation during the celebration of his administration’s 100 days of service and community development, held at Dr. Teslim Elias Model Primary School, Adeniji Adele. During the event, he also distributed various empowerment tools and equipment to over 200 vulnerable residents, including widows, elders, and other beneficiaries.

The items, which included grinding machines, sewing machines, salon equipment, ring lights, makeup boxes, POS terminals, and food palliatives, were provided to promote self-reliance and support small-scale entrepreneurs in improving their livelihoods.



He noted that the initiative was designed to give back to the people of Lagos Island and help them become self-reliant.



“I personally went around to distribute the empowerment forms, ensuring transparency and fairness in the process so that every eligible resident could benefit from the initiative.

“I want to give back to the people of Lagos Island. Today, we thank Almighty God that I was able to touch many lives by empowering them,” he asserted.

On his part, the Deputy Chairman of the APC, Lagos State, Mayegun Moshood, commended the Executive Chairman for his remarkable performance within a short period in office.

He noted that in less than 100 days, the chairman had achieved impressive milestones, describing his efforts as “truly commendable.”

“This is not the first project he has undertaken. He has already commissioned several street projects even before now. We are very proud of his dedication and impactful leadership.

“The party is proud of him. The Highlanders are pleased with him because he has been doing it very well. So many beneficiaries will receive this intervention today,” Moshood stated.

He cautioned the beneficiaries to make good and judicious use of the empowerment items, emphasizing that the true value of the initiative lies in how well they utilize the opportunity to improve their lives.

According to him, anyone who empowers others by providing the means to start a business is essentially giving them joy and a pathway to self-sufficiency.

“And I bet you, from our personal conversation, he is going to set up a kind of committee to monitor those who will benefit from this. Those who make good use of it will also receive further support financially,” Moshood stressed.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the APC, Lagos Island Chapter, Ganiu Sodiq, commended Oyekan for his thoughtful gesture of presenting cars to party leaders, describing it as an example of responsible and inclusive leadership.

He explained that the initiative aligns with the party’s directive to ensure that its officials are well-supported and not neglected in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, in several local governments, party chairmen have already received official vehicles, and he is pleased that Lagos Island has now followed suit.

Expressing his appreciation, Sodiq lauded Oyekan’s commitment to the welfare of party members and his consistency in fulfilling promises.

“He told me he would not make a public announcement about it, but he has done it today. I am deeply grateful to him,” Sodiq stated.