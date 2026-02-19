Lagos LG bans tricycle operations indefinitely over insecurity

The Chairman of Coker/Aguda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ogidan Owolabi, has announced an indefinite ban on tricycle operations across the council, citing rising insecurity and the alleged use of the vehicles in recent criminal activities.

The decision follows security reports linking some recent killings in the area to tricycles and is part of broader efforts to restore public safety and maintain order within the community.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Owolabi emphasized the council’s commitment to protecting residents and urged the public to cooperate with security agencies in complying with the new directive.

He also reminded the community that the earlier ban on commercial motorcycles (okada) by the Lagos State Government remains in effect, noting that both measures are coordinated efforts to enhance security across the state.

The Chairman warned that individuals found violating the tricycle restriction would face strict enforcement actions by the council’s security personnel.

According to the statement, “Coker/Aguda LCDA has announced the total and indefinite restriction of tricycle operations within the Local Council Area with immediate effect. Recent killings involving tricycles have raised serious security concerns. Residents will recall that commercial motorcycles (okada) remain banned as part of broader security measures across the state.”