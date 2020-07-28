Lagos lawyer meets APC leadership, declares interest for East senatorial seat 

As part of indication that political circles in Lagos are already warming up for contest of the state East Senatorial seat, shortly after demise of Sen. Bayo Osinowo, who, until his death, was representing the constituency at the red chamber, under the state’s chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC), a grassroots politician and seasoned lawyer, Wasiu Banjo, has declared his interest to vie for vacant position by making his intention know and public through a letter submitted before APC leadership over the weekend in Lagos.

Also, Banjo’s interest for the senatorial seat must have been driven by a Lagos based group, Lagos Frontliners Initiative, which declared support for the lawyer cum politician to contest for the red chamber seat and replace Sen. Osinowo who passed away recently.

The aspirant, through his letter to the party leadership, indicated his interest to represent his east senatorial constituency at National Assembly, just as he described himself as most qualified and experienced politician suitable for the seat.

He said that with his educational qualifications and as a legal practitioner, his wealth of experience would be beneficial to the state and his constituency if he was given opportunity to serve the state as he had truly demonstrated.

According to him, Lagos state needs experienced and grassroots politician that can represent the state at national level where interest and priority of the state would be well represented and protected.

“I am of the utmost belief that I am qualified to serve my people as their Senator for Lagos East Senatorial District based on my educational qualifications and political experience.

“I also believe that my experience as a politician with contacts nationwide will help me settle into the job easily as those in the senate are people who I have known for more than 15 years,”

Meanwhile, the frontline group after declaring its support for the aspirant, described Banjo as a seasoned politician and lawyer that was well known among APC chieftains in Lagos State, South West and Nigeria at large.

Through a statement issued on Monday, by the group’s convener, Adebola Ogunniyi, it said that declaring support for Banjo would be its first time of going into politics openly and declaring support for a politician since its establishment 19 years ago.

It said; “We are a Lagos based non-political group, comprising of professionals from all works of life, and for the first time since their establishment in 2001, we are showing interest in politics and declaring our support for Banjo

“Banjo is a seasoned lawyer and veteran politician with a specialty in grassroot mobilization and coordination that has served in various capacity including deputising Director of Planning and Strategy for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu campaign organization during 2019 election in Lagos state.

“He is well known among the APC chieftains in Lagos State, South West, and Nigeria at large. And on our part, we appeal to the leadership of All Progressives Congress not to overlook the wealth of knowledge and professionalism in Barr. Banjo as he is the right person for the post of Lagos East Senator,” it added.

However, Banjo is an alumnus of the University, Ile Ife where he obtained an LLB degree in Law in 1999. He became a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria upon his call to the Bar in the year 2002.

He began his legal practice with Debo Akande & Co. Lagos where he worked for a brief period before moving to the law firm of Lanre Olayinka LP, where he gained tremendous experience while also achieving commendable milestones.

The aspirants had served on tax advisory board, Information and Communication Technology, Commercial and Civil litigations, and many other legal assignments involving oil and gas, construction, banking, and public sector matters.

Also, as a versatile lawyer and administrator, Banjo set up his own private practice Moloney Solicitors where he doubled as the Managing Partner and Head of the Commercial Group. His private practice covers the Nigerian Fiscal, tax advisory, property, and environment.

The aspirants regularly advise corporate entities, project sponsors, fund managers, banks on corporate compliance, and various commercial matters.

He is a consummate professional with high ethical values, a passion for completeness and perfection, and an uncommon flair to work out bespoke and practical solutions to issues, and also a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the International Bar Association.

Banjo as a politician was Supervisory Councillor for Education and Honourable Councillor for Ward E2 in the old Somolu Local Government in 1996 and was the Lagos State Legal Adviser of the All Nigeria Peoples Party between 2002 and 2007.

The aspirant was the youngest member of the National Finance Committee of the ANPP under the chairmanship of Gen. Jerry Useni in 2003 and also contested as the House of Reps Candidate of ANPP for Somolu Federal Constituency in 2003 and 2007.

Banjo was also the Deputy Director of Planning and Strategy, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group in 2019.\