Lagos lawmakers to review transportation law over NURTW, RTEAN excesses 

Apparently not satisfied by the developments across Lagos transport sector, the State House of assembly has indicated plans to dust up the law regulating transportation to address the problem of alleged multiple taxations by National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and others across the state.

They argued that the review had become imperatived considering that the new trend of traffic experienced across the state were linked to the transport union members who often stop commercial buses popularly called Danfo on the road to collect levies from the operators.

The lawmakers gave the hint on Tuesday during plenary while entertaining a ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ brought before it by a member, Temitope Adewale, who appealed that the issue be considered to protect motorists that were often subjected to unnecessary delayed by NURTW and RTEAN members on Lagos roads.

Obasa, who gave the hint following a motion raised by Adewale, over a recent protest against alleged extortion by the transport unions in Lagos, stated that the house must rise to protect Lagosians immediately.

“This alleged extortion affects our people generally and looking at the economic condition of the country, we need to intervene. We must be able to define the paths that these unionists have to tread so that they do not make life unbearable for the people.

“At every bus stop, they collect money causing a traffic snarl. At the end, the man making the payment would go home with nothing and to avoid this, he has to put the weight on the commuters.

“We must avoid a situation where people would be moved to take laws into their own hands. We need to extract seriousness out of this situation. Where there is a law, there will be penalties,” he said while calling for the engagement of candidates recently interviewed for recruitment into the Neighbourhood Safety Corps to expand the security network in the state.

The House resolved to invite the transport unions in the state for discussion.

