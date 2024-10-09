25.1 C
Lagos
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Lagos lawmakers suspended me for not handling over Iyana-Ipaja revenues -Alimosho chairman

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The suspended Chairman of Alimosho Local Government Area in Lagos State, Jelili Sulaimon, has alleged that his suspension by the Lagos State House of Assembly emanated after refusing to hand over Iyana Ipaja market revenues to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abiodun Ejigbadero.

Jelili said that his suspension was to allow Ejigbadero, who was alleged to often engage in land grabbing, to take over Iyana Ipaja market revenue collection from the council.

The suspended chairman disclosed this while addressing protesters who had stormed the council secretariat yesterday to show their solidarity to Jelili.

“I was suspended because they asked me to hand over Iyana Ipaja Market tolls and revenue to Ejigbadero.

“There is no need to twist facts because I could sense that the Lagos Government already trying to twist the facts and facts must not be twisted.

“The cause of the suspension is that I am directed by the Lagos State House of Assembly to give the revenue and market tolls of Iyana Ipaja market to Mr Abiodun Ishola Ejigbadero. There is a written document to that fact and that is the basis of the suspension.

“The second thing is that they claim Abiodun Ishola Ejibaduro is the owner of all land from Iyana Ipaja to Idimu”, the suspended chairman revealed.

MORE DETAILS SOON

