Lagos lawmakers summon LAMATA boss for omitting yoruba advert from new rail line

The Lagos State House Assembly has asked the General Manager of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, to appear before it for not including Yoruba among languages used for announcements and instructions in the blue line rail from Marina to Mile 2.

The House noted the importance of Yoruba language for passing information to passengers on the trains since it would help some of them, especially new users, easily understand what to do.

They further stated that since 2017 when the bill on compulsory teaching of Yoruba Language in schools was passed, the State had made conscious efforts to encourage the use of the language in public places adding that this should be sustained.

It, therefore, invited LAMATA to appear and explain reasons behind its refusal to adopt the use of the state’s indigenous language.

The lawmakers, on Tuesday, also called on the Ministry of Environment to commence immediate clearing of drainage channels and canals across the State.

Speaking during plenary, Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho Constituency 2 raised the issue under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ at plenary.

According to him, heavy rains in the State as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NIMET) have damaged some houses in his constituency while some buildings have been submerged by flood with properties destroyed.

The lawmaker complained of blocked drainage channels and canals, saying there was need for the Ministry of Environment to act urgently while the Ministry of Information should carry out sensitisation of Lagosians to stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

In his contribution, Gbolahan Yishawu representing Eti-Osa Constituency 2 said flooding in the State was as a result of climate change and rise in the sea level.

Temitope Adewale representing one of the constituencies of Ifako Ijaiye suggested the reintroduction of environmental sanitation to make residents clear their gutters.

Ladi Ajomale said flooding in his constituency was disheartening, while Hon. Rasheed Shabi said there was need for a stringent policy to be put in place.

He tasked Local Government chairman to take the responsibility of clearing and fumigating the drainages in their areas.

Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, who presided over the plenary, urged the relevant agencies to expedite action. She also called on each of the Local Governments to do the needful while LAWMA should be ready to play its role.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

