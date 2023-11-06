Report on Interest
Lagos lawmakers probes indicted MDAs inside 2022 auditor-general’s report

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced deliberation, probe and consideration of the 2022 Auditor General’s Report for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state, as part of measures to reduce corruption in state governments establishments.

It stated that consideration of the report is in consonance with the need for improved efficiency and best practices in the pursuit of the statutory objectives of the Public Accounts Committee (State).

Announcing the house probe into the MDAs activities on Monday, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (State), Kehinde Joseph, said the exercise was to ensure that the committee’s statutory oversight is used as an antidote to financial recklessness by MDAs in the State.

Speaking at the Assembly complex where the exercise is holding, Joseph added: “The Assembly is poised to commence deliberations and considerations of the audited report of the State Auditor-General on the Accounts of the Lagos State Government for the year ended 2022, having been committed to the Committee for proper deliberations.

“This exercise will cover the period from 1st January to 31st December 2022 as well as the economic activities of all the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government in all sectors of the State Government. The committee will be inviting all heads of indicted MDAs for clarifications regarding the queries raised in the Auditor-General’s Report to enhance service delivery.

“The exercise will also ascertain the completion, accuracy, and reliability of the financial transactions within the sectors and confirm the level of compliance with financial regulations, relevant legislations, and accounting standards as well as reflect on each sector’s financial performance and position.

“In addition, the committee would confirm the revenue and budget performances of all MDAs, capital expenditure, reconciliation of the financial records with the Oracle system of the MDAs, and ascertain the project management and control systems of MDAs in Lagos State,” he said.

Joseph, while noting the herculean task before the committee, said the exercise must be carried out for the State to move forward and to attain probity.

“I urge you to bear in mind that public expectation is high on this administration as we have been acknowledged as the reference point in probity and accountability in governance by other States in the Federation,” Hon. Joseph added.

The committee chairman said the House of Assembly under the leadership of the Mudashiru Obasa cannot afford to disappoint the electorate, especially as the present administration is positioned to build and improve on previous foundations laid for the development of the State.

“It is not a witch-hunt on any MDA but to ensure that the committee’s statutory oversight is used as an antidote to financial recklessness by in the State. Let me assure you that reports of findings and recommendations would be compiled and forwarded to the House for deliberations after the exercise.

“It is my hope that the resolution on the outcome of this exercise will facilitate effective management of resources in the State,” he added.

