Lagos lawmakers prepare commendation letters for Buhari, other Tinubu’s supporters

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have concluded plans to write commendation letters to President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressive Congress (APC) Northern governors for supporting Bola Tinubu’s candidacy during the party’s recent convention.

They disclosed that APC Southern governors, the Conference of Speakers and the National Assembly would also receive letters of commendation from the Assembly.

According to the house commended the presidential aspirants who stepped down from the race to support Tinubu to victory and that a congratulatory message would be sent to Tinubu, who they described as a golden fish.

Through a letter released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele, the speaker of the house, Mudashiru Obasa said that the outcome of the primary election was worth celebrating and that the supporters saw to Tinubu’s victory.

According to him, the action of the Northern governors has further deepened democracy and unity and that ahead of the convention, the APC governors in the North had resolved to support a Southern aspirant. They also made their decision public.

“That singular action of the Northern governors is proof and testimony that Nigeria’s democracy has come to stay and that Nigeria will continue to exist as one. It goes beyond giving Asiwaju support and shows that in togetherness, we can take this country forward.

“The emergence of Asiwaju gives hope that there are better days ahead where we would have an egalitarian society.

“We have absolute confidence that just like he did it before, he can do it again,” the Speaker said as he recalled the various achievements recorded by Tinubu as governor of Lagos state.

He tasked stakeholders and party leaders to intensify their support for Tinubu ahead of the general election.” he said.

On his part, a lawmaker, Abdulsubur Olayiwola, described Tinubu as a political warlord just as he argued that the presidential candidate’s Abeokuta declaration helped his victory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

