Lagos lawmakers’ interference in Alimosho council affairs is assault on law- CSOs

Hours after Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stopped the process for replacing the suspended chairman of Alimosho Local Government, Sulaimon Jelili, coalitions of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have faulted the State House of Assembly interference in the council affairs, describing it as an assault on the country’s constitution.

They said that the lawmakers’ interference in the council affairs were strategy to twist the law in their favour, not minding the supreme court ruling on Local Government autonomy.

The CSOs, meanwhile, urged the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) to hand off issues relating to Alimosho Local Government, to avoid further contravention of the law.

According to the group, the Lagos Assembly should endeavour to embrace the ruling of the Supreme Court and ensure its effective implementation, thereby creating an environment where local governments can thrive without any interference.

The groups, comprised of Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA); Campaign Against Impunity; Center for Economics and Human Right Advancement, and Ideal Society Advocacy Group among others, at a briefing in Yaba axis of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, HURMA Executive Director, Isiak Buna, asked the assembly to allow lawmakers in Alimosho Local Government to deal with issues on their council.

He said: “Alimosho and all other local governments in the state are not appendages of the State Assembly. They are independent tiers of government enshrined in our constitution and recently authoritatively pronounced by Nigeria’s highest court.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as all governors and political leaders, to ensure that the autonomy secured through the ruling of the Supreme Court is implemented in full. It is imperative that all local government officials are empowered to perform their duties effectively, free from undue interference and control from higher levels of government. Political leaders, particularly the leadership of state assemblies and the governors with vested interests, must recognize that local governments are not mere extensions of state authority, but rather autonomous entities that are vital to fostering development, enhancing accountability, and improving service delivery to our citizens.

“We emphasize that respecting local government autonomy is not only a legal obligation but also a moral imperative that contributes to national cohesion and development as well as the enhancement of fiscal federalism that we have clamoured for decades.

“As we navigate the complexities of governance, we urge all stakeholders to prioritize the principles of democracy and local governance. It is time to reaffirm our commitment to local government autonomy and ensure that the rights and responsibilities of these vital institutions are respected and upheld.”

Buna said the groups hailed Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his swift intervention, affirming separation of powers of all the arms of government and the independence of local government.

According to him, If not for the governor’s proactive and timely intervention, the monumental abomination of Lagos State House of Assembly could have laid a bad and unforgettable precedent, given President Tinubu a bad name where ordinarily he should have claimed credit and probably set Lagos on fire and create unnecessary distraction for Governor Sanwo-Olu that is busy thinking on how to move Lagos forward.

Also speaking, Shina Loremikan of Campaign Against Impunity, said the decisive action of Governor Sanwo-Olu in safeguarding the independence of local governance is commendable and reflects a commitment to democratic principles and the well-being of the people of Lagos State.

Loremikan said: “The attempted compromise of Alimosho’s autonomy posed a significant threat to the ability of local leaders to serve their constituents effectively. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s swift response has not only protected Alimosho but has also set a precedent for the protection of local governments across the length and breadth of Nigeria, which we urge other state Governors to emulate.

He said: “We implore Governor Sanwo-Olu to continue his efforts in defending and promoting the hard-earned autonomy of local governments throughout the state. It is essential to create an environment where local authorities can operate freely and make decisions that directly benefit their communities. This commitment will empower local leaders and enhance service delivery, ultimately improving the quality of life for all residents.

“As an organization dedicated to promoting good governance, we call upon the governor to engage with stakeholders at all levels to ensure that local government autonomy is respected and upheld. By doing so, we can work together to build a stronger, more accountable local government system that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of our communities. Once again, we express our gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu for his leadership and commitment to local governance. We look forward to his continued support in protecting the rights and responsibilities of local governments in Lagos State. We also call on the Speaker and the entire members of Lagos State House of Assembly to purge themselves of arrogance and give peace a chance. They were elected to serve people but not to pursue vested interests or settle scores. Therefore, the unnecessary threat they pose to democracy, good governance, and independence of local government must come under control before it consumes the nation.”