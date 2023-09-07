Lagos lawmakers drop Egube, Odusote from Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet list

The Lagos State House of Assembly has again dropped another two nominees from the 18 names sent by State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, .

The two affected nominees were former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Engine, and his Energy counterpart, Olalere Odusote.

Meanwhile, the.lawmakers resolved to step down the confirmation of Tolani Akibu for a later date, and approved 15 others.

The confirmation happened on Thursday after Mojeed Fatai, Chief Whip and chairman of the screening committee, laid a report of the exercise before the House.

With the confirmation, the lawmakers ignored the concerns raised by Muslims over poor representations in the cabinet being formed by the governor for his second term in office.

At a sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers rejected Olalere Odusote, Samuel Egube, and Tolani Akibu. However, they resolved to step down his confirmation for another day.

Obasa commended the committee saying the members did a thorough job screening the nominees. His position was supported by the lawmakers present at plenary.

Those approved by the lawmakers were: Dr. Afolabi Abiodun, Oluwaseun Osiyemi,

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Dr. Oluwarotimi Wahab-Fashola, Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Bolaji Dada, Barakat Akande-Bakare and Olugbenga Omotosho.

Others were: Mosopefoluwa George, Dr. Nurudeen Agbaje, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, Abayomi Oluyomi, Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola and Sola Giwa..

