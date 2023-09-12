Lagos lawmakers confirm last cabinet nominee before swearing in

Less than 24 hours before swearing in of Lagos cabinet members, the State House of Assembly has cleared one of the nominee whose name was dropped from the list of commissioners presented before the house earlier by the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The nominee, Tolani Akibu, who was picked by the governor from Ajeromi-Ifelodum Local Governments, was approved by the lawmakers during plenary.

The Speaker of the House, Mudasiru Obasa, who chaired the plenary session on Tuesday, approved it after the lawmakers voted for his inclusion into the list.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

