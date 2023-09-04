Lagos lawmakers begin investigations on 12years old’s missing intestine

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced investigations on the controversies surrounding health of a 13years old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright, whose small part of his intestines was allegedly missing at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

They said that the move was to make public what transpired before, during and after the intestine got missing at the medical facility in the state.

To investigate the issue, the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, on Tuesday inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to probe reasons the intestine got missing and how it could be retrieved from wherever it could be.

An ad-hoc committee set up by the Speaker to investigate the issue has the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, as chairman. Other members are Hon. Temitope Adewale, Hon. Steve Ogundipe, Hon. Surajudeen Tijani, and Hon. Lawal Aina Musibau.

Obasa, described the Governor’s action as a reflection that the government was responsive and caring.

“It shows the Governor is caring for him to have visited mother and the child at the hospital and the promise he made which gives hope. It is commendable.

However, he said it was important to have a system in place to ensure a structure that curtails any challenge that affects institutions in the State adding that it was, therefore, necessary to get to the root of the problem.

In his position, the Deputy Whip of the House, David Setonji, thanked the Speaker for calling the attention of the lawmakers to the issue, adding: “We need to look more into the health sector of the State.

He noted that the House had taken pragmatic steps to pass a law on organ harvesting and that the law has important an role to play in the progress of the State.

On his part, Gbolahan Yishawu noted the importance of the law on organ transplant adding that organ theft is another area that can be looked into.

Urging the House to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the case, Olanrewaju Afinni recalled how, through an ad-hoc committee, the House had been able to unearth more information concerning the elevator accident that killed a medical doctor some weeks ago.

A lawmaker, Sa’ad Olumo, applauded the courage exhibited by the mother of the boy for calling the attention of Nigerians to her plight.

Contributing, Desmond Elliot commended the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for displaying a sense of true humanity and service. He supported the probing of the issue adding: “We have so many people who cannot voice out. thank God the woman did.”

Also, Oladipo Ajomale, who appreciated the Speaker for sharing the video of the woman’s cry with all the lawmakers at the weekend, also appreciated the Governor for visiting the patient.

He urged the National Assembly and other state legislatures to ensure implementable laws on organ harvesting.

