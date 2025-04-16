Lagos lawmakers audit LG chairmen ahead tenure expiration

The Lagos State House of Assembly has begun a comprehensive audit of local government Development Areas (LCDA ) chairmen’s financial activities as their tenures draw to an end.

As part of the audit, the state lawmakers will review the outgoing councilors compliance with fiscal policies, procurement procedures, and other governance frameworks.

The outcome of the audit is expected to inform future policy decisions and potentially shape the next phase of governance at the local government level.

The lawmakers disclosed that the initiative was organized to ensure accountability and prudent management of public funds at the local councils.

According to the House Chairman on Public Accounts, Nureni Akinsanya, on Wednesday, this measure will enable further developments in the LCDA’S as well as contributing to more growth in the metropolis.

Akinsanya said that the first phase of the exercise will scrutinize financial records at Isolo, Apapa, Amuwo-Odofin and Lagos Island areas.

The legislator noted that the phase will also involve Yaba, Lagos Mainland, Eti-Osa, Ikosi Ejirin, Coker-Aguda, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Agboyi-Ketu, Agege, Ikoyi-Obalende, Surulere, Iba and Ojodu LCDA’S.

Akisanya added that the audit program will involve Chairmen, Vice Chairman, council managers, treasurers, internal auditors and legal office in the state’s councils.