Lagos lawmaker writes Sanwo-Olu on Kirikiri boat mishap, wants investigation   

Concerned by the incessant cases of boat mishap on Lagos waterways, the lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1, Ibrahim Layode, has written to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to as a matter of urgency set machinery in motion in curbing accidents on the state’s waterways.

He said the call had become imperative as a part measure to augment the administration’s investment and commitment to developing the water transportation sector to an enviable, trusted, and efficient transport system in the state.

The Guild had earlier reported that the commercial boat which capsized in Apapa Local Government axis of Lagos State with 19 persons onboard on Wednesday left fifteen persons dead, with three surviving and one other missing after conclusion of rescue mission.

As gathered, the boat left Kirikiri jetty for Badagry jetty in Badagry Local Government with 19 passengers and capsized at about 6.00 pm on Wednesday.

But, while reacting through a letter to the Governor, Layode, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Waterfront Infrastructure and Development, urged Sanwo-Olu to investigate the unfortunate incident to allay Lagosian fears and restore people’s confidence.

He appealed to the Governor to channel his result-oriented team’s commitment to deepening the water transportation system as a reliable and safe mode of transportation for Lagosians.

“The feedback we have received indicates that people aren’t happy with this and considering the excellent reforms that have taken place in the sub-sector under your leadership.

“I will advise that you use your good office to launch an investigation to this sir and issue a press statement to that effect so our people can have confidence in the sub-sector again sir,” the letter read.