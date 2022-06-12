Lagos lawmaker wants Abiola’s presidential support reproduce for Tinubu during 2023 election

As Nigerians gathered across the country and abroad to celebrate Democracy Day, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rotimi Abiru, representing Shomolu Constituency II, has urged the electorate particularly youths, to reproduce the massive support accorded to winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, during next year’s election.

Abiru said that re-demonstrating the love and massive vote given to Abiola during 1993 presidential poll to Tinubu, the APC candidate, in 2023 would further bring progress to the country.

In a statement from his media office on democracy day to Nigerians, he stated that June 12, 1993, delivered hope, unity, and attainment of the country’s great potential, and that it’s was a day we all spoke with one voice irrespective of ethnic background.

The lawmaker representing Shomolu 11 stressed that repeating it in February 2023 would strengthen and improve the gains achieved across the country.

He further noted that the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of APC and his election as the 16th president of the country would reinforce Nigeria’s unity as it has been in the past.

According to him, the patriotism demonstrated by Nigerians on June 12, 1993 underscored the destiny of all tribes and religions in the country to live together.

He described the presidential election held across the country 29 years ago as a reference point in Nigeria’s history for credible, free and fair elections.

“The demonstration of patriotism by Nigerians voters on June 12, 1993, will continue to inspire generations of compatriots to promote national unity and defend the country’s democracy”, Abiru added.

The lawmaker, meanwhile, urged Nigerians to remain united in the face of daunting challenges facing the country and called for prayers to overcome insecurity in various parts of the nation.

