Lagos lawmaker sensitizes residents on Coronavirus prevention mechanism

By Idowu Abdullahi,

A member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa constituency, has urged Lagosians, particularly, his constituents, to avoid self medication and ensure proper hygiene as the state prepares to contain coronavirus.

The Guild reported that the state government had, on Friday morning, confirmed its first case of the novel virus, and assured residents that the patient had been quarantined and was being properly managed by competent hands.

According to government, the patient was an Italian who entered Nigeria on 25th of February from Milan, Italy, for a brief business visit but fell ill next day, 26th February and added that the patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba area of the state.

However, Yishawu, while sensitizing the people on the health concern, urged citizens not to be scared but to adhere strictly to preventive measures and cultivate the habit of washing their hands regularly with soap.

Yishawu, who is also Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, reiterated that people should cover their mouth and nose properly with handkerchief or tissue paper when sneezing and or coughing.

“As Ministry of Health said, cough into your elbow if handkerchief is not available. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and breathing difficulties,”

“From current evidence, it appears that death is a rare outcome and occurs mostly in patients with underlying illnesses, so report all symptoms of illness as soon as possible”, he said.

He therefore appealed to constituents not to panic but to do the needful in protecting themselves and ensure their surroundings are kept clean to avoid the disease and expressed his confidence in the state health agencies to effectively contain the virus and prevent further spread within the state.