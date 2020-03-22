Lagos lawmaker sensitises residents on coronavirus, distributes sanitizers

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After observing the spread of coronavirus in Lagos, Chairman of House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning in the State House of Assembly, Gbolahan Yishawu, has urged residents to adhere strictly to all coronavirus preventive measures recommended by health officials.

Yishawu, who has also commenced distribution of hand sanitisers to residents of his constituency, Eti-Osa constituency 02, stressed the need for regular hygiene as a veritable measure for the prevention of coronavirus infection.

In a statement issued by his information office on Sunday in commemoration of World Water Day 2020, the lawmaker said at this critical time, Lagosians should cultivate the habit of handwashing with soap to guide against infection or diseases including coronavirus.

“The whole world is passing through a difficult time with the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the only way is to abide strictly with UNICEF guidelines on handwashing/hand hygiene”, he added.

Yishawu, who is Chairman House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning emphasized that hand hygiene is essential to containing the spread of Covid-19, as well as other Infectious diseases.

“As said by the United Nations, On this world water day, and any day, remember to wash your hands regularly or use alcohol-based hand gel. This “Worldwaterday, let’s show our best hand hygiene moments to fight COVID-19”, he added.