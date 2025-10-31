Lagos lawmaker promises police gadgets for effective monitoring

Determined to ensure the effective security of lives and property, the lawmaker representing Epe Federal Constituency, Wale Raji, has promised to support the Lagos Police Command with security gadgets that would aid their operations within the state.

Raji stated that the support would include the provision of perimeter lighting, digital communications equipment, and community-police interface facilities.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the constituency keeps pace with Lagos State’s broader development agenda and the “Renewed Hope” vision of the Federal Government.

The lawmaker gave the promise on Friday while commissioning the newly constructed AIG Ganiyu Agbaje (Rtd.) Police Station, the building named after the first indigene of Epe to attain the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Raji said the modern facility was designed to provide a more conducive working environment for officers and to strengthen the security architecture of the community.

He emphasised that the provision of security infrastructure is a fundamental responsibility of government, noting that: “This is to support the efforts of Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, towards making life better for all Nigerians and to dwell in a safe and secure environment. Without security, every other facet of life would become difficult for the people.”

Raji revealed that the project followed close consultation and monitoring with the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, including the Lagos State Police Command’s Works Department and the Divisional Police Officer at Epe, CSP Benjamin Ayeni, ahead of commissioning by the Inspector-General’s inspection team.

He indicated that the old colonial building housing the station had become inadequate and that the new facility reflects contemporary standards aimed at boosting morale, responsiveness, and the capacity of the police in the Epe division.

The lawmaker, meanwhile, urged community stakeholders and residents to remain vigilant and supportive of policing efforts, stressing that the government cannot deliver security alone and that partnership with citizens remains vital for the safety and prosperity of the community.

Community leaders in Epe welcomed the commissioning, describing it as a milestone for the town and expressing confidence that the project will lead to improved policing outcomes, reduced crime, and a greater sense of safety.

Raji encouraged youths, particularly in Epe, to view the new station and the naming after AIG Agbaje as a source of pride and inspiration.

“Through hard work, service and commitment, our sons and daughters from Epe can rise to the highest ranks of national service.” he said.