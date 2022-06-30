Lagos lawmaker expresses concerns over 1M uncollected voter cards

A Lagos State House of Assembly member, representing Somolu II, Abiru Rotimi has raised concerns over one million uncollected Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) by Lagos residents which might hinder the success of 2023 general elections in the state of not properly addressed.

The lawmaker stressed that the rate at which Lagos residents have abandoned their PVCs with the electoral body may affect the transparency of them electing competent leaders and exercise their civic responsibility during the election.

He said that it would undermine the progress and development of the state and that it would also affect all the achievements of the present government negatively.

Rotimi, during a stakeholder meeting on Thursday, in Lagos, said that there is an urgent need for everyone in Lagos to obtain their PVCs in order to ensure the success of the elections.

According to him, the imperative of the permanent voters card as mentioned in the theme of the meeting is hinged on the need to ensure that we are eligible to exercise our civic responsibility of electing competent leaders.

“It is however, worrisome that over 20 million PVCs still remain uncollected across the nation according to the recent report of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and out of this huge figure, one million are from Lagos State. This is situation does not augur well for our progress, our democracy and the development of the State as it may create an opportunity for incompetent persons to be elected as our leaders and representatives and thus overturn our achievements.” he said.

The lawmaker emphasized that as the general elections for the next democratic dispensation would begin in February, there is the need to commence preparations to ensure its success at all levels across the state.

Rotimi further urged INEC to decentralize the PVC collection process in order to make it less stressful for residents who would want to obtain their PVCs.

He further assured that the Lagos government would work together with them in ensuring that Lagosians are more sensitized on the need to collect their PVCs ahead of the elections.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly wish to reiterate the need for everyone to obtain his or her PVC in order to vote in the coming general elections. Your PVC is your power not just to continue building the state but the nation as well; it is your power of continuity, it is your power for the stability and sustainability of our ensuring and cherished democracy, it is your power to secure a bright and promising future for our children, our state and nation” he added.

On his part, an INEC official, Taiwo Ewetade, said that it is expected that the stakeholders should their role effectively in order to mobilize voters for elections and to improve the level of PVC collection rate in the state.

Ewetade noted that the low rate of PVC collection in Lagos State is worrisome and that only 6, 382 PVCs have been collected out of 42,000 PVCs which is 18.6%.

The INEC official emphasized that the commission has taken bold steps to inculcate technology into the process of the elections to enhance the transparency of the elections across all polling units.

“The importance of this meeting cannot be overemphasized because it is expected that as stakeholders, we play our roles effectively to ensure the success of the elections. You’ll agree with me that the success of every election depends on how well stakeholders play their role.

“I will urge you all to mobilize voters towards improving the level of PVC collection rate as INEC would continue to show its support towards the stakeholders. Let us assist the commission to sensitize the residents, community leaders, institutions amongst others to take appropriate action to get their PVC for the coming general elections.” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

