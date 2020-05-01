Lagos lawmaker cautions workers against breach of social distancing ahead resumption 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The chairman, Lagos State Assembly House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, Gbolahan Yishawu, has cautioned workers, especially civil servants in the state against breaching the social distancing and other coronaviruses preventive measures put in places by the state government to mitigate the spread of the deadly disease in the workplace.

He explained that the call had become imperative following the directive by the state government that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies be opened for activities and that staff resumes for work with effect from Monday, 4th May 2020, after weeks of shutting down operations to prevent civil servants in the state from contracting the novel virus.

The Guild reports that the government also issued a new protocol to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, directing that the accounting department engages in need assessment exercise and draw up a flexible work roster, centered on physical distancing principle, for officers on Grade Levels 13 and above, to ascertain staff that would be required on duty for smooth operations and those whose services would not require.

However, Yishawu specifically appealed to workers most especially in the maintain personal hygiene and protect themselves as work partially resumes on Monday, May 4th, 2020, adding that such practice will prevent community spread among the state’s workforce.

The lawmaker, who represents Eti-Osa constituency 02, through a statement released to newsmen to felicitate the 2020 Workers Day on Friday, admonished the Nigerian workforce to stand with one another during the difficult times as unity remains one of the strongest vaccines to defeat a common enemy like the pestilence.

He noted that though the lockdown is being relaxed, other measures like social distancing, physical distancing, wearing of face masks, hand washing and sanitizing must be maintained, while urging workers that are asked to work-from-home to remain indoor and observe personal hygiene.

“Today, workers are being celebrated for their resilience, even as many face the threats of job loss and pay cuts across various sectors of the economy. Let us truly stand with one another, shoulder to shoulder, even as the times seem more difficult than ever. That’s the only way, as we continue in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The lockdown is being relaxed but not other measures like social distancing, physical distancing, wearing face masks, hand washing and sanitizing, Stay at Home if you don’t really have to go out or you can work from home, observe personal hygiene, etc.

“Our adherence to the rules would help us to keep safe and be able to witness another Workers day next year. I salute all workers, most especially the health workers who have been at the forefront of the coronavirus battle. I wish everyone happy workers day,” the statement said.