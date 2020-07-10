Lagos lawmaker, Buraimoh, laid to rest amid eulogies

In accordance with Islamic rites, the remains of the late lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tunde Buraimoh, has been committed to mother earth amid eulogies from family, friends and political associates.

The Guild earlier reported that Buraimoh died in the early hours of Friday after battling with underlying health issues which recovery was said to have been complicated by COVID-19.

He lawmaker, who died few weeks to his 60th birthday, was buried at the Ikoyi cemetery on Friday amid tears and sorrow.

Details shortly…